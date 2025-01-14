Planet party in the sky: January's cosmic spectacle

This January, the night sky is throwing a cosmic bash, and you're invited.

For the first time in a while, four bright planets will align in the night sky, treating us to a rare and breathtaking spectacle.

Venus and Saturn will be hanging out in the southwest, Jupiter will be shining bright overhead, and Mars will be rising in the east.

It's like the planets are putting on a show just for us.

That's not all, folks! Mars is also in opposition this month, which means it's on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun, making it appear bigger and brighter than usual. It's like the Red Planet is saying, "Hey, look at me! I'm over here, shining bright and beautiful!"

While NASA says "these multi-planet viewing opportunities aren’t super rare, they don’t happen every year, so it’s worth checking it out".



Grab your binoculars, find a comfy spot, and get ready to party with the planets!



When: All month, after dark

Where: The night sky (obviously!)

What to bring: Binoculars, snacks, and a sense of wonder

Who's invited: Everyone

Happy stargazing!