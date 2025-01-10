Get hired in 2025: In-demand jobs and skills in SA

Ready to thrive in the 2025 job market? Here are the top in-demand jobs and skills to keep you ahead of the curve!

As we dive into 2025, the job market in South Africa is expected to see an increase in hiring activity, with a focus on remote work opportunities. According to Pnet's latest Job Market Trends Report, while recruitment activity slowed down in 2024, certain sectors and skills are in high demand.

In-demand jobs and skills 2025

Here are some of the most in-demand jobs and skills for 2025: Business and Management

IT

Finance

Sales

Admin, Office and Support In particular, hiring for remote-working Business and Management professionals has increased by 37% over the last year. In addition, the Medical and Health sector has seen a significant increase in hiring activity, with a 16% month-on-month increase and an 18% year-on-year increase.

Regional job trends While the overall job market may be slow, certain regions are experiencing an increase in hiring activity. For example, the Free State has seen a 13% increase in hiring activity for Business and Management staff, while the Eastern Cape has experienced a 7% increase in hiring activity for Architecture and Engineering professionals.

What does this mean for job seekers?

What does this mean for job seekers in South Africa? With a focus on remote work opportunities and in-demand skills, job seekers can increase their chances of getting hired by:

Developing skills in high-demand areas such as Business and Management, IT and Finance.

Embracing remote work opportunities and flexible working arrangements.

Staying up-to-date with the latest job market trends and industry insights. By doing so, job seekers can stay ahead of the curve and increase their chances of success in the 2025 job market.

