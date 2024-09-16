 Pineapples are changing the dating game
Pineapples are changing the dating game

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

Who knew the prickliest of fruits would encourage people to match romantically?

Pineapple with sunglasses
Pineapple with sunglasses/Pexels/Živa Trajbarič

Could this lead to a prickly affair?

A pineapple dating trend that doesn't involve swiping left or right but bumping into each other's shopping trolleys has single people from all over going pineapples. 

People in Spain are visiting a specific supermarket chain called Mercadona. Mercadona stores are situated all over Spain, and singletons are deciding to do their 'shopping' aka search for love, between 7pm and 8pm. 

Once they arrive at the shop, they grab a shopping trolley and head to the fruit aisle. They take a pineapple and place it upside down inside the cart. 

Then the person searching for love will head to the wine aisle; if they see another person with a pineapple facing upside down here, then they crash into each other's carts. 

Now, here's the kicker: if you are searching for love, then you should have lentils in your shopping cart, but if you are looking for something less serious, then you will have lettuce in your cart. 

The reasoning behind this is that lettuce goes off faster than lentils...

Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok

@_anagildersleeve Pineapples are chaning the dating game in Spain🍍❤️ 🇪🇸 Gotta love Spaniards and their way to flirt lol #spanishpeople #spain #dating #datingadvice #flirting #flirt #datingapps #learnontiktok #mercadona #pineapple #fypツ ♬ original sound - Ana Gildersleeve
Image Courtesy of Pexels

