Pineapples are changing the dating game
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Who knew the prickliest of fruits would encourage people to match romantically?
Who knew the prickliest of fruits would encourage people to match romantically?
Could this lead to a prickly affair?
A pineapple dating trend that doesn't involve swiping left or right but bumping into each other's shopping trolleys has single people from all over going pineapples.
People in Spain are visiting a specific supermarket chain called Mercadona. Mercadona stores are situated all over Spain, and singletons are deciding to do their 'shopping' aka search for love, between 7pm and 8pm.
Once they arrive at the shop, they grab a shopping trolley and head to the fruit aisle. They take a pineapple and place it upside down inside the cart.
Then the person searching for love will head to the wine aisle; if they see another person with a pineapple facing upside down here, then they crash into each other's carts.
Now, here's the kicker: if you are searching for love, then you should have lentils in your shopping cart, but if you are looking for something less serious, then you will have lettuce in your cart.
The reasoning behind this is that lettuce goes off faster than lentils...
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@_anagildersleeve Pineapples are chaning the dating game in Spain🍍❤️ 🇪🇸 Gotta love Spaniards and their way to flirt lol #spanishpeople #spain #dating #datingadvice #flirting #flirt #datingapps #learnontiktok #mercadona #pineapple #fypツ ♬ original sound - Ana Gildersleeve
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Pexels
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Pineapples are changing the dating game
Who knew the prickliest of fruits would encourage people to match romant...Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago
-
How to braai the perfect piece of meat...
As we approach our most anticipated holiday in South Africa, Heritage Da...Danny Guselli 8 hours ago