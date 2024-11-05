This phone licks you when the other person speaks

We have seen some fantastic technological inventions regarding smartphones, all with the intention of making life easier, but also considering the people who use them.

Students in London designed phones to let users 'feel the conversation'... perhaps a little more than one might've expected.

A pair of phones "translates speech into haptic patterns that convey pace and volume". The speech is translated into movements (both upward and downward), and this is dependent on what the other person on the line is saying.

Could this be the future of speaking on the phone? Hmm...