This phone licks you when the other person speaks

This phone licks you when the other person on the line speaks
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
These phones work on the idea of translating speech into upward or downward movements...
These phones work on the idea of translating speech into upward or downward movements...
We have seen some fantastic technological inventions regarding smartphones, all with the intention of making life easier, but also considering the people who use them.
Students in London designed phones to let users 'feel the conversation'... perhaps a little more than one might've expected.
A pair of phones "translates speech into haptic patterns that convey pace and volume". The speech is translated into movements (both upward and downward), and this is dependent on what the other person on the line is saying.
Could this be the future of speaking on the phone? Hmm...
The feeler attached to the receiver part of the phone moves following what is being said.
That, in itself, sounds somewhat bizarre, but what's even more bizarre is watching the silicone tongue attachment that licks you each time the person on the other side of the line speaks.
Watch the video below - courtesy of X.
We regret to inform you this phone licks you when the other line talks pic.twitter.com/aLMLg1fHls— Mashable (@mashable) November 2, 2024
The future of speaking on the phone has become an immersive experience, one that might help those who dare to engage in long-distance relationships.
We are uncertain how pleasant or disgusting that might feel for the user, but who are we to judge? Luckily, this was just a project by design students and wasn't funded by any phone producer (well, that we know of).
Image Courtesy of Facebook
Show's Stories
