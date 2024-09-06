PDA notice: Do those who sweat together, stay together?
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
What are your thoughts on public displays of affection at the gym?
Public displays of affection, or PDA, as many call it, can be viewed as cute on occasion, and sometimes, they're just outright annoying.
PDA can include anything from kissing to holding hands to more X-rated touchy-feely gestures.
Sometimes, when you see a celebrity couple display affection toward one another, it can be considered sweet or cute, mostly because fans like to see this side of their favourite celebrities.
However, when you are approached by couples who cannot read the room, is it fair to say that they should be called out for making people uncomfortable?
A TikToker, Brenden Roberts, who was not afraid to share his thoughts on the matter, spoke up about his experience with PDA at the gym. Now, anyone who is an avid gym-goer will admit that frequenting the gym doesn't just help you physically and mentally.
So, when going to the gym, you most likely expect to see like-minded people around you.
It seems a couple visiting his gym didn't get the memo and is sickeningly over-the-top in their affection toward one another while working out.
Read more: Don’t make this gym sign-up mistake
Listen to what he had to say - courtesy of TikTok.
@brendenr22 What’s your opinion on this?🫢😅 #southafrica #tiktoksouthafrica #southafricatiktok #gym #gymtok #planetfitness ♬ original sound - Brenden Roberts🇿🇦
Some things should be considered before showing physical affection in public.
It's all well and good to be in love, but some behaviours are acceptable and those that are outright unacceptable.
- Being culturally sensitive is something that couples should be aware of. It is essential to understand that not all communities are used to seeing physical gestures like holding hands or kissing in public.
- Respecting peoples' space and sensitivity levels. Not everyone is comfortable with a PDA; staying aware of someone's response to a PDA can help identify their level of comfort. Sometimes, one person in the relationship might be uncomfortable but doesn't want to offend their partner.
- Understand that there is a time and place for everything and a critical difference between showing affection in public and private intimacy.
Image Courtesy of iStock/PeopleImages
