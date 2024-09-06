PDA notice: Do those who sweat together, stay together?

Public displays of affection, or PDA, as many call it, can be viewed as cute on occasion, and sometimes, they're just outright annoying.

PDA can include anything from kissing to holding hands to more X-rated touchy-feely gestures.

Sometimes, when you see a celebrity couple display affection toward one another, it can be considered sweet or cute, mostly because fans like to see this side of their favourite celebrities.

However, when you are approached by couples who cannot read the room, is it fair to say that they should be called out for making people uncomfortable?