New number plates in KZN: What you need to know
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
The new number plate system is here and ready to go. If you’re looking for information on updating your plates, we’ve got everything you need to know and more.
The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has introduced a new licence numbering system, which is being phased in over two years until November 30, 2025.
As a motorist in KZN, it's important to understand the process of registering a new number plate and where to do it.
Where to register a new number plate
To register a new number plate, you'll need to visit a full-function Registering Authority in person. The following offices in KZN offer this service:
Umbilo Motor Licencing Office
Durban Windsor Park Motor Licencing Bureau
Main Post Office in the CBD
Verulam Licencing Office
Umhlanga Licencing Office
Winklespruit/Kingsburgh Sizakala Centre Motor Licencing Office
What to expect during the registration process
When you visit a Registering Authority, you must bring the following documents:
Your original ID
A copy of your ID
Proof of address (not older than three months), such as a bank statement, store account, or utility bill
The staff at the Registering Authority will guide you through the process. Once your registration is complete, it’s up to you to purchase new license plates from a licenced manufacturer in your area.
Costs and responsibilities
As the vehicle owner, you'll be responsible for the costs of the new licence plates. You can buy the plates from any licence plate embossing manufacturer in your area.
While the staff at the Registering Authority can provide recommendations for manufacturers, you're under no obligation to use them.
Important notes
The transaction to change to the new licence plates cannot be done online via eNaTIS. It must be done in person at a full-function Registering Authority.
Once you've registered for the new licence plates, future renewals can be done online.
The new licence numbering system is being phased in over two years, so you have until November 30, 2025, to make the change.
