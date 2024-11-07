New Shaka statue a symbol of unity, says King Misuzulu

He unveiled the 13-meter-tall statue at King Shaka International Airport on Thursday.

It honours the founder of the Zulu nation who established one of the most formidable Kingdoms in Southern Africa.

Speaking at the event, King Misuzulu thanked the KZN government for keeping the promise made to his father, the late King Zwelithini, to erect a statue that properly honours the warrior king.

He says he felt the presence of his father and Shaka when the statue was unveiled.

"In a time when we be sat by those who would harm us, who threaten the well-being of our children, we have much to learn from the wisdom of King Shaka in this manner. His legacy teaches us the importance of defending our communities, harnessing intelligence rooted in the strength of our people, ensuring the safety of our future generations. By embracing his lessons, we forge a stronger together more resilient society."

President Cyril Ramaphosa also attended the ceremony, saying the statue stands as a proud testament to a great history of Shaka Zulu.

READ: King Shaka statue unveiled at Durban airport

"This statue will not only inspire visitors to our country and see this statue a representation of a great king. It is the greatest source of pride that King Shaka's life, his history and contribution is being retold and reclaimed by the generation born into democracy."

King Misuzulu has thanked the KZN government for upholding its promise to his father to erect a statue that properly honours King Shaka.

He says he felt the presence of the Zulu warrior king during the unveiling of the towering structure at Durban's international airport today.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)