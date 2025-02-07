Moving on: Australia's most popular cities for SA expats
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
Thinking of moving to Australia from South Africa? Here are the cities that are the most popular among SA expats and what makes them so attractive.
If you're considering a move to Australia, you're not alone. With its similar climate, lifestyle, and established expat communities, Australia has become a top destination for South Africans looking for a fresh start.
According to Jamie-Lee Le Roux, Australian migration manager at Sable International, there's been a significant increase in enquiries and applications from South Africans interested in relocating to Australia. But, where are they moving to?
The top five Australian cities for South African migrants are Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, and the Gold Coast, according to BusinessTech. These cities offer a unique combination of vibrant job markets, a sense of community, and a high quality of life.
Melbourne, for example, is known for its cultural attractions, excellent restaurants, and family-friendly suburbs like Point Cook. Sydney, on the other hand, offers iconic landmarks like the Opera House and Harbour Bridge, as well as popular suburbs like St Ives.
Perth, located on the west coast, is another favourite among South African expats. Its laid-back lifestyle, beautiful beaches, and family-friendly suburbs like Baldivis make it an attractive destination.
Brisbane and the Gold Coast are also popular choices, offering a more relaxed pace of life and plenty of outdoor activities.
What exactly is driving this trend? According to Le Roux, it's a combination of factors, including safety concerns, better opportunities for children, and the allure of a stable economy.
Australia's demand for skilled professionals also aligns well with the expertise many South Africans have.
With approximately 214,790 South Africans already living in Australia, it's clear that this trend is here to stay. If you're considering making the move, these top cities are definitely worth exploring.
