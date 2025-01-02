"Scam-proof" your KwaZulu-Natal vacation

Are you planning a trip to KwaZulu-Natal? While our province is known for its breathtaking scenery and rich cultural heritage, tourists should stay alert to a rising trend of online scams.

According to a statement by the KZN Provincial SAPS, in partnership with Enterprise iLembe and KwaDukuza Local Municipality, scammers are targeting tourists with fake accommodation bookings, bogus guided tour packages, and phishing schemes.

Here’s how you can protect yourself from these scams: