"Scam-proof" your KwaZulu-Natal vacation
Updated | By Reeshni Chetty - McConnachie
Scammers are targeting tourists in KwaZulu-Natal. Here are some tips from the SAPS and Enterprise iLembe to keep you safe on your KZN vacay.
Scammers are targeting tourists in KwaZulu-Natal. Here are some tips from the SAPS and Enterprise iLembe to keep you safe on your KZN vacay.
Are you planning a trip to KwaZulu-Natal? While our province is known for its breathtaking scenery and rich cultural heritage, tourists should stay alert to a rising trend of online scams.
According to a statement by the KZN Provincial SAPS, in partnership with Enterprise iLembe and KwaDukuza Local Municipality, scammers are targeting tourists with fake accommodation bookings, bogus guided tour packages, and phishing schemes.
Here’s how you can protect yourself from these scams:
Verify before you book
Before booking your accommodation or tour package, verify the authenticity of the website or social media page. Look for reviews and ratings from other travellers, and be wary of deals that seem too good to be true.
Be cautious of unsolicited messages
If you receive an unsolicited message or email asking for personal or financial information, be cautious. Legitimate tour operators and accommodation providers will not ask for sensitive information via email or message.
Report suspicious activity
If you suspect a scam, report it to the local authorities immediately. Your vigilance can help prevent others from falling victim to these scams.
By taking these precautions, you can "scam-proof" your KZN vacay and enjoy a safe and memorable trip.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Image courtesy of iStock
Show's Stories
-
"Scam-proof" your KwaZulu-Natal vacation
Scammers are targeting tourists in KwaZulu-Natal. Here are some tips fro...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Mom jokes about her new son-in-law – the monkey
It looked like this monkey was going bananas over her smile.Danny Guselli 3 hours ago