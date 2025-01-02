 "Scam-proof" your KwaZulu-Natal vacation
"Scam-proof" your KwaZulu-Natal vacation

By Reeshni Chetty - McConnachie

Scammers are targeting tourists in KwaZulu-Natal. Here are some tips from the SAPS and Enterprise iLembe to keep you safe on your KZN vacay.

Tourism in KwaZulu-Natal
Tourism in KwaZulu-Natal / iStock

Are you planning a trip to KwaZulu-Natal? While our province is known for its breathtaking scenery and rich cultural heritage, tourists should stay alert to a rising trend of online scams.

According to a statement by the KZN Provincial SAPS, in partnership with Enterprise iLembe and KwaDukuza Local Municipality, scammers are targeting tourists with fake accommodation bookings, bogus guided tour packages, and phishing schemes.

Here’s how you can protect yourself from these scams:

Verify before you book

Before booking your accommodation or tour package, verify the authenticity of the website or social media page. Look for reviews and ratings from other travellers, and be wary of deals that seem too good to be true.

Be cautious of unsolicited messages

If you receive an unsolicited message or email asking for personal or financial information, be cautious. Legitimate tour operators and accommodation providers will not ask for sensitive information via email or message.

Report suspicious activity

If you suspect a scam, report it to the local authorities immediately. Your vigilance can help prevent others from falling victim to these scams.

By taking these precautions, you can "scam-proof" your KZN vacay and enjoy a safe and memorable trip.

KZN SAPS tourism

Image courtesy of iStock

