Man mistakes stranger's car for his own and drives off

Have you ever paid notice to vehicles that look identical to yours? Of course, as a car owner, it only makes sense that you know the identifiers that make your vehicle stand out from others.

No one wants their car to look like someone else's, but that is inevitable.Unless you go out and personalise your vehicle, then, of course, you might stand out from the crowd.

One man found out the hard way why he shouldn't leave his key in the car and why he should pay more attention in general. This was after he went out to get some pizza, entered another person's car that looked identical to his, and drove off.