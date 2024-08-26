Man mistakes stranger's car for his own and drives off
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
What are the chances of parking next to a car that looks identical to yours?
What are the chances of parking next to a car that looks identical to yours?
Have you ever paid notice to vehicles that look identical to yours? Of course, as a car owner, it only makes sense that you know the identifiers that make your vehicle stand out from others.
No one wants their car to look like someone else's, but that is inevitable.Unless you go out and personalise your vehicle, then, of course, you might stand out from the crowd.
One man found out the hard way why he shouldn't leave his key in the car and why he should pay more attention in general. This was after he went out to get some pizza, entered another person's car that looked identical to his, and drove off.
Watch what happened when "Vincent Zepeda was getting pizza one night when he drove off in a car of the same make and model after the owner left their key fob inside, according to Storyful." (People)
When he saw the dog, Fletcher, in the car, he immediately knew something was off because he doesn't have a dog...
Video courtesy of Instagram.
It could be deemed an honest mistake. Let's be honest: How often do you check your number plate or the finer details when you enter your car?
Nevertheless, this could have been avoided because Zepeda had not left the key in his car. It was a fun story, as a friend contacted Zepeda and said that she knew the other driver.
The other driver, Cynthie, was happy to meet Zepeda again, along with her dog Fletcher, who wagged his tail when he saw him. It was an unusual story with a heartwarming ending.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Man mistakes stranger's car for his own and drives off
What are the chances of parking next to a car that looks identical to yo...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago
-
"My love language is Afrikaans"
Do you know what a love language is?Danny Guselli 8 hours ago