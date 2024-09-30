WATCH: Springboks pitch invader knocked out cold
Things got a little rowdy at the Mbombela Stadium when spectators invaded the pitch after the Springboks' victory against Argentina.
South Africa's national rugby team claimed yet another trophy when they beat Argentina 48-7 at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday evening.
This is the Springboks' first Rugby Championship title since 2009.
After the rugby World Cup champions' victory against Argentina, a few fans got a little too excited and decided to invade the pitch.
The spectators were running wildly across the field, ducking and diving security guards who were trying to halt the chaos.
Many of them were quickly stopped in their tracks as security managed to bring them to the ground.
One man, however, managed to weave past five lines of defence, running from the northern stands to the southern end.
He finally met his match when an alleged Pumas player tackled him from behind.
The man fell face-first onto the ground, showing no signs of movement.
Watch here:
According to Caxton Network News, the fan is in good health despite rumours that he suffered a crushed shoulder or even death.
Mpumalanga Department of Health spokesperson Christopher Nobela said the individual was intoxicated and even asked for his beer after being discharged.
He was reportedly treated on-site and released shortly afterwards without requiring hospitalisation.
