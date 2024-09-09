Kolisi back in Durban after leaving Racing 92
Updated | By Newswatch / AFP
Two-time World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi is back in Durban after spending only one season with Racing 92 in the French Top 14.
Kolisi’s team confirmed his return to the Sharks on Monday morning after Racing 92 released a statement on Sunday.
The not altogether unexpected news - Kolisi's family was reportedly homesick in the French capital - came 24 hours after Kolisi led the Springboks to an 18-12 win over New Zealand at Cape Town.
Playing with a broken nose, Kolisi scored a try early in the second half as South Africa overturned a 9-3 half-time deficit in what he said was South Africa's most important game since they won the World Cup final against the same opponents in Paris last year.
The Springboks lead the Rugby Championship with two matches to come against Argentina. The competition ends on September 28, on the weekend of the fourth round of the Top 14.
In an interview published in French sports daily L'Equipe on Sunday, Kolisi said international duty interfered with his ability to give Racing his best.
"If I play for South Africa, I'll miss three months of the Top 14. I'm very well paid and it makes me feel like I'm stealing from Racing 92," he said, adding that the combination of Top 14 and international rugby was physically untenable.
"When I played with the national team again, I realised that I could still contribute, but with the Top 14, and you know how tough and long this competition is, it would be difficult. That's what made me take this decision."
As Kolisi was starring in the Rugby Championship, back in France Racing opened their Top14 season with defeat to Castres.
In their statement Racing 92 added: "The two parties thank each other for the sporting moments in the sky blue and white jersey and wish each other in the future".
Kolisi arrived in France last year to much fanfare after the second of his World Cup wins with the Springboks.
But the 33-year-old only turned out for Racing 18 times last season, scoring one try.
BACK IN BLACK 🦈 pic.twitter.com/SQnyJnUXSb— The Sharks (@SharksRugby) September 9, 2024
- 'Respect and affection' -
In addition to his absences, his level of play failed to live up to the expectations.
The day after Bordeaux-Begles eliminated Racing in last season's Top 14 playoffs, club owner Jacky Lorenzetti didn't mince his words.
"He's put on weight, lost shape and yesterday he was invisible," Lorenzetti said, adding "But we think next year, it will change."
The South African was popular with his clubmates.
"He still has our respect and affection as a person, as a man. He has achieved incredible things," said Racing coach Stuart Lancaster last Tuesday.
"Last year, we couldn't criticise him for his commitment or his leadership. The situation is as it is, but nothing is going to affect our relationship and the affection we have for him at Racing 92."
