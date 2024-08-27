KZN locals share their water saving tips with us
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
We love it when people come together to share their tips; it's a win for our communities and our world when we choose to work together to save our planet.
It stands to reason that saving on basic amenities like energy and water benefits everyone. However, conservation efforts are the only way to see a positive impact.
Think of it this way: You cannot drink from an empty cup, so, ask yourself, how can I contribute to saving resources so that I don't have to drink from an empty cup? One of the most important ways is water conservation.
Since many parts of Durban have been without water or have had an inconsistent water supply since last week, we wanted to approach things from a mindset of saving. So, we asked our Facebook community to share water-saving tips.
KZN came together to share their tips and things that they do in their homes to reuse, recycle, and conserve water.
Check out some of the tips below.
- "Every mineral (bottle) that's finished, we rinse, fill, and store in our home. It really does help."
- "We have 3 water tanks at home and we have removed our bathtub as well. Our taps are sensor-based too."
- "I use all the 5-ltr bottles, fill them up, and boil water for bathing and toilets when we don't have water."
- "Use 2 plastic basins in your kitchen sink for washing and rinsing. They limit the amount of water you can use. Rinse cups, etc. Tip from one cup to the next, stack neatly during the day, and do one wash up at the end."
- Change your toilet flushing settings so that you use less water when flushing.
- Invest in barrels or buckets to collect rainwater; this can be used for washing up, bathing, and flushing toilets.
- Collect the leftover water from the kettle and store it in a plastic container.
- Learn how to collect dew and use this water for your plants.
- Keep a bucket of water at washing areas so you don't leave the tap running.
KZN locals share their water saving tips with us
