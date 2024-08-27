KZN locals share their water saving tips with us

It stands to reason that saving on basic amenities like energy and water benefits everyone. However, conservation efforts are the only way to see a positive impact.

Think of it this way: You cannot drink from an empty cup, so, ask yourself, how can I contribute to saving resources so that I don't have to drink from an empty cup? One of the most important ways is water conservation.

Since many parts of Durban have been without water or have had an inconsistent water supply since last week, we wanted to approach things from a mindset of saving. So, we asked our Facebook community to share water-saving tips.