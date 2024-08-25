Algae blockage causes water shortages in eThekwini, tankers deployed
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
The eThekwini Municipality says it's working on getting more water to the northern parts of the city.
The eThekwini Municipality says it's working on getting more water to the northern parts of the city.
In a statement, the municipality says it has been supplied with less water by uMngeni-uThukela Water through the Durban Heights Treatment Works.
It's understood that large volumes of algae have clogged filters.
Only one bulk pipeline is open to move water from the treatment works to the city’s reservoirs.
This has resulted in a much lower rate of water going into the system, which the municipality says is already depleted.
READ: Buthelezi: Water waste costing KZN billions
Outages have been reported in parts of Phoenix, Ntuzuma, parts of KwaMashu, Cornubia, Mountview, and parts of Durban North.
eThekwini says water tankers will be deployed to these areas.
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Couple expecting a baby find out they are half siblings
Life is all about perspective... even at the worst times, if you can fin...Stacey & J Sbu 2 days, 8 hours ago
-
Would you try this 24-carat gold kulfi ice-cream?
We are uncertain how this might taste; it sounds more bougie than tasty...Danny Guselli 2 days, 8 hours ago