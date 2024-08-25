Algae blockage causes water shortages in eThekwini; tankers deployed

In a statement, the municipality says it has been supplied with less water by uMngeni-uThukela Water through the Durban Heights Treatment Works.



It's understood that large volumes of algae have clogged filters.

Only one bulk pipeline is open to move water from the treatment works to the city’s reservoirs.

This has resulted in a much lower rate of water going into the system, which the municipality says is already depleted.

Outages have been reported in parts of Phoenix, Ntuzuma, parts of KwaMashu, Cornubia, Mountview, and parts of Durban North.

eThekwini says water tankers will be deployed to these areas.