 How much do Govt. workers earn and can they afford homes?
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

How much do Govt. workers earn and can they afford homes?

Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu

Ever wondered what the average government employee salary is and how much they can spend on a home? We've answered a few questions for you.

President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa / GCIS

The average government employee in South Africa earns a monthly salary of R41,200, according to BusinessTech's research. 

This is significantly higher than the national average, which includes both public and private sector earnings.

ALSO READ: Paddling to victory: Christie McKenzie's Dusi secrets

The National Treasury's 2024 compensation and employment report reveals that the average government salary has consistently exceeded the national average by over R10,000 since at least 2019. 

This wage gap is attributed to the government's efforts to attract and retain skilled professionals in critical sectors.

What does this mean for government employees' home-buying power? 

According to BusinessTech's calculations, the average government employee can afford to buy a house valued at up to almost R1.2 million. This is based on the assumption that monthly bond costs should not exceed 30% of the employee's single or joint gross monthly income.

Using Absa's bond calculator, the publication worked out that the average government employee can afford a monthly bond repayment of around R12,360, assuming a 20-year home loan period and an interest rate of 11.25%.

How much the average government employee earns
BusinessTech

ALSO READ: Study: Cellphones cause more accidents than speeding

Stacey and J Sbu new show banner
East Coast Drive / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image courtesy of GCIS

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

SA Government Government salaries

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.