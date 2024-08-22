 Girlfriend: "Your mom is so nosey and overbearing!"
Girlfriend: "Your mom is so nosey and overbearing!"

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

Eish, being put in the middle between mom and your girlfriend is not an ideal situation to be in...

Man wearing white jacker holding a woman wearing a blue jacket
Man wearing white jacker holding a woman wearing a blue jacket/Pexels/@Ralph Rabago

Mothers and sons have a special bond, but there is a very fine line between a close relationship and being overbearing. Most boys and men don't always notice that they are mommy's boys, but the self-proclaimed ones can be a danger to themselves (and their partners). 

The ones who are borderline mommy's boys but can speak up against their mothers are rare. We think we may have found one that shared how he can give his mom tit for tat. 

A mother and comedian, Zarna Garg, has made a career out of drawing from her life experience. She is as confident as they come and recently shared a video about dating with her son Brij.

This young man doesn't look like he is oblivious to anything. He also doesn't seem like a momma's boy, but he could be borderline. 

Here's a little bit about this Indian mother who openly admits to being overbearing and nosey on her website.

"Hi, I’m Zarna, an Indian immigrant wife, mom, lawyer, screenwriter, producer, stand-up comedian and all-around nosey, overbearing Indian auntie. I was raised in Bombay, have lived in multiple countries, have had to go through the entire immigration process in the US, and am now raising my family in NYC. This long road has taught me what all Indian aunties do best – how to become a storyteller." 

In a video, Garg questions her son's intentions when he gets a girlfriend. She was testing him, and perhaps she hadn't expected his answer, but we think this stint was another way of sharing what happens in stereotypical Indian homes - all part of her storytelling effort. 

Watch how this young man conducts himself next to a pro - courtesy of TikTok

@zarnagarg

Why do you think we don’t trust our kids to make their own romantic decisions? Don’t forget to tune in to my podcast, The Zarna Garg Family Show, streaming on YouTube, Apple, and Spotify!

♬ original sound - Zarnagarg
Image Courtesy of Pexels

Dating Comedy Comedian Relationships Mom and son

