Girlfriend: "Your mom is so nosey and overbearing!"

Mothers and sons have a special bond, but there is a very fine line between a close relationship and being overbearing. Most boys and men don't always notice that they are mommy's boys, but the self-proclaimed ones can be a danger to themselves (and their partners).

The ones who are borderline mommy's boys but can speak up against their mothers are rare. We think we may have found one that shared how he can give his mom tit for tat.

A mother and comedian, Zarna Garg, has made a career out of drawing from her life experience. She is as confident as they come and recently shared a video about dating with her son Brij.

This young man doesn't look like he is oblivious to anything. He also doesn't seem like a momma's boy, but he could be borderline.