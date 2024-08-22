Girlfriend: "Your mom is so nosey and overbearing!"
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Eish, being put in the middle between mom and your girlfriend is not an ideal situation to be in...
Eish, being put in the middle between mom and your girlfriend is not an ideal situation to be in...
Mothers and sons have a special bond, but there is a very fine line between a close relationship and being overbearing. Most boys and men don't always notice that they are mommy's boys, but the self-proclaimed ones can be a danger to themselves (and their partners).
The ones who are borderline mommy's boys but can speak up against their mothers are rare. We think we may have found one that shared how he can give his mom tit for tat.
A mother and comedian, Zarna Garg, has made a career out of drawing from her life experience. She is as confident as they come and recently shared a video about dating with her son Brij.
This young man doesn't look like he is oblivious to anything. He also doesn't seem like a momma's boy, but he could be borderline.
Here's a little bit about this Indian mother who openly admits to being overbearing and nosey on her website.
"Hi, I’m Zarna, an Indian immigrant wife, mom, lawyer, screenwriter, producer, stand-up comedian and all-around nosey, overbearing Indian auntie. I was raised in Bombay, have lived in multiple countries, have had to go through the entire immigration process in the US, and am now raising my family in NYC. This long road has taught me what all Indian aunties do best – how to become a storyteller."
In a video, Garg questions her son's intentions when he gets a girlfriend. She was testing him, and perhaps she hadn't expected his answer, but we think this stint was another way of sharing what happens in stereotypical Indian homes - all part of her storytelling effort.
Watch how this young man conducts himself next to a pro - courtesy of TikTok.
@zarnagarg
Why do you think we don’t trust our kids to make their own romantic decisions? Don’t forget to tune in to my podcast, The Zarna Garg Family Show, streaming on YouTube, Apple, and Spotify!♬ original sound - Zarnagarg
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Pexels
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Girlfriend: "Your mom is so nosey and overbearing!"
Eish, being put in the middle between mom and your girlfriend is not an ...Stacey & J Sbu 7 seconds ago
-
Watch: Taxi driver tries to outrun traffic cop
This is a perfect example of being committed to your job...Danny Guselli an hour ago