Bachelors chime in on their friend's first date 'no-no'

"You should always treat the girl if you're a guy and pay for the full date..."

Who said chivalry was dead? A group of bachelors who have created a healthy social media following by discussing things from the perspective of a bachelor shared interesting input with one of their friends after he went out on a date. 'Famous Bachelors' is what they call themselves, and they share content about why guys take so long to reply to a message (playing off the sentiment of how girls react when texting a new crush), why women break up with guys, being ghosted, and splitting the bill on a first date (yay or nay?).

There has been much to say about who pays the bill on a first date. Some of these situations can be tricky because there are different circumstances. For instance, is it a blind date? What if the guy pays, and the woman feels some way about it? Should the person who asked the other person out pay for the bill? How does one approach this without sounding like a jerk? These factors are generally considered when the bill comes (most of the time, these points are addressed after the date), like they were with this group of bachelor friends.

The young men in this video call out their friend for asking his date to split the bill with him on their first date. He was adamant with is decision, saying that he felt it was the best way to move forward when their bill arrived. But his friends disagree with him... Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

