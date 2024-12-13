Expert optimistic about job market in 2025

The Quarterly Employment Statistics showed a decline of 1.2% between June and September.

Expert Michael Bagraim says construction seems to be picking up, which he believes will drive job creation in the near future.

He says the figures seem to show that the unity government is moving in a positive direction.

Bagraim says the business community is ready and willing to create more jobs.

"I don't think it’s telling us any other message, other than the fact that we haven't really done enough to try and break into the disastrous unemployment of over 41%. I think some of our ministers are really trying hard to make sure that their departments create an environment for job creation.

"It’s not a disastrous situation, we haven't dropped, we've been doing better this year than we’ve done in previous years. I think we’ve got a lot to celebrate in South Africa."

