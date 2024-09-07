The ‘Everything Shower’: How often should you take one?

Have you heard about the 'everything shower'?

The 'everything shower' is a trending term to describe a complex way about washing you body. It includes an array of methods, products, and techniques. From lathering on some body scrub to shaving head to toe, the 'everything shower' leaves you feeling like a brand new person.



Not only does this offer physical cleansing, but also mental and emotional refreshment. It feels like a reset button for the week ahead.



