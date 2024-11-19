Drive with Stacey: Laurel and Juwairiyyah take the wheel!

Laurel and Juwairiyyah are “toot tooting and beep beeping” their way around KZN.

Drive with Stacey is officially in motion, and it’s more than just driving! Stacey Norman recently celebrated a milestone by driving herself to work for the first time. At the same time, Drive with Stacey winners Laurel Timber and Juwairiyyah Naidoo had their first lessons! With the help of Omar and Lieslie from Omar’s Driving School, Stacey is championing women on the road.

Laurel’s First Lesson Laurel Timber, who hadn’t driven since 2015, was surprised by how quickly driving instructor Leslie got her behind the wheel.



“I thought we’d just practice parking,” she admitted. “Instead, Leslie had me driving right away. It was nerve-wracking, but he was so patient."

Juwairiyyah’s First Lesson Juwairiyyah Naidoo shared a similar experience, driving from Nandi Drive to Phoenix in her first lesson. “It was daunting, but Leslie’s calmness made it manageable,” she said.

The ladies also reflected on the valuable lessons they’ve learned so far. Laurel emphasised the importance of awareness: “You’re not just driving for yourself; you’re driving for everyone around you.” Juwairiyah added: “Even if you’re cautious, the next person might not be. You always have to be alert.”

Laurel and Juwairiyyah are already feeling like superstars as they gear up for their next lessons. We’ll be following their journey closely, so stay tuned!

East Coast Drive new show banner / ECR Images

Main image courtesy of ECR