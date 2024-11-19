Drive with Stacey: Laurel and Juwairiyyah take the wheel!
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Laurel and Juwairiyyah are “toot tooting and beep beeping” their way around KZN.
Laurel and Juwairiyyah are “toot tooting and beep beeping” their way around KZN.
Drive with Stacey is officially in motion, and it’s more than just driving! Stacey Norman recently celebrated a milestone by driving herself to work for the first time.
At the same time, Drive with Stacey winners Laurel Timber and Juwairiyyah Naidoo had their first lessons!
With the help of Omar and Lieslie from Omar’s Driving School, Stacey is championing women on the road.
Laurel’s First Lesson
Laurel Timber, who hadn’t driven since 2015, was surprised by how quickly driving instructor Leslie got her behind the wheel.
“I thought we’d just practice parking,” she admitted. “Instead, Leslie had me driving right away. It was nerve-wracking, but he was so patient."
Juwairiyyah’s First Lesson
Juwairiyyah Naidoo shared a similar experience, driving from Nandi Drive to Phoenix in her first lesson.
“It was daunting, but Leslie’s calmness made it manageable,” she said.
The ladies also reflected on the valuable lessons they’ve learned so far. Laurel emphasised the importance of awareness: “You’re not just driving for yourself; you’re driving for everyone around you.”
Juwairiyah added: “Even if you’re cautious, the next person might not be. You always have to be alert.”
Laurel and Juwairiyyah are already feeling like superstars as they gear up for their next lessons.
We’ll be following their journey closely, so stay tuned!
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Main image courtesy of ECR
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Which year was your best year?
Take our quiz and let us know which year was your best year!Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago
-
Drive with Stacey: Laurel and Juwairiyyah take the wheel!
Laurel and Juwairiyyah are “toot tooting and beep beeping” their way aro...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago