 Did you know your favourite colour actually means this?
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

A look into the psychology of colour...

Pop of colour
Pop of colour / canva

Do you pick you favourite colour and does it pick you? Are you allowed to change it? 

There are so many questions but only few answers. Today, we bring you the latest on what your favourite colour means.

Your favourite colour could be saying a lot more about you than you realise. From the soothing blues to the passionate reds, every colour has a secret personality trait hiding behind it.

What does your favourite colour say about you? Take a look here: 

According to colourmeanings, people who gravitate toward the colour blue are charming, friendly, and emotional. Lovers of red are overall positive, loving people. 

Barbie lovers beware, people who are pink fans are rather sensitive. People who love green are loyal and supportive, whereas people who adore a bright orange colour are seen as warm and inviting.

Those who admire yellow are upbeat, good-natured, and a breath of fresh air. People who prefer black have a flair for entrepreneurship and they’re a natural at commanding an audience. Grey is believed to be a unique colour and supposedly, those who like it are considered a little odd.

via GIPHY

While some may believe our dynamic duo would love vibrant colours to reflect their personality, this is not the case. 

Image courtesy of ECR

