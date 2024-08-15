Did you know your favourite colour actually means this?
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
A look into the psychology of colour...
A look into the psychology of colour...
Do you pick you favourite colour and does it pick you? Are you allowed to change it?
There are so many questions but only few answers. Today, we bring you the latest on what your favourite colour means.
Your favourite colour could be saying a lot more about you than you realise. From the soothing blues to the passionate reds, every colour has a secret personality trait hiding behind it.
And guess what? Stacey and J Sbu are diving into this colourful topic today from 3pm to 6 pm, and you definitely don’t want to miss it!
What does your favourite colour say about you? Take a look here:
According to colourmeanings, people who gravitate toward the colour blue are charming, friendly, and emotional. Lovers of red are overall positive, loving people.
Barbie lovers beware, people who are pink fans are rather sensitive. People who love green are loyal and supportive, whereas people who adore a bright orange colour are seen as warm and inviting.
Read More: Best of Stacey and J Sbu: 3 moments you can't miss
Those who admire yellow are upbeat, good-natured, and a breath of fresh air. People who prefer black have a flair for entrepreneurship and they’re a natural at commanding an audience. Grey is believed to be a unique colour and supposedly, those who like it are considered a little odd.
While some may believe our dynamic duo would love vibrant colours to reflect their personality, this is not the case.
Stay tuned for more, we will bring you the latest at East Coast Radio.
TUNE IN to Stacey and J Sbu at 15:00-18:00 weekdays. LISTEN LIVE HERE
More on East Coast Radio:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App\(iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of ECR
Show's Stories
-
Did you know your favourite colour actually means this?
A look into the psychology of colour...Stacey & J Sbu a minute ago
-
Challenging conditions for KZN anglers - KZN Report
Plenty of whales have been spotted enjoying the Durban sun this past wee...East Coast Breakfast 4 minutes ago