Confession: "I moved across South Africa for him and then..."

Shock, disgust, and disbelief for this woman who moved before she got hitched!

One sheepish ECR Listener has a confession to make...

In collaboration with Confessions.za, we've decided to detail some of the wildest confessions on the streets of Mzansi and get KZN to weigh in with their unfiltered thoughts. This week we're talking about moving in with a significant other before getting married. REVEALED: The inside scoop behind Confessions ZA's anonymous platform Stacey & J Sbu came across the following confession shared by a fellow South African:

Love is a powerful force. It can inspire grand gestures, transform lives, and sometimes even prompt a move across cities or countries. Moving for love is a decision that embodies trust, commitment, and the pursuit of happiness. But what's it really like to pack up your life and relocate for a relationship? On one hand, it can be the best decision ever, but, sometimes, it can end in heartbreak and regret.

Stacey and J Sbu reached out to East Coasters to find out their thoughts on the matter. Listen here:

Here are more confessions that have been submitted:

