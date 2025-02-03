Big Walk Anthem Search: Yashna crowned the winner
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
Congratulations to our other finalists and a big thank you to everyone who took the time to send in their beautiful entries!
Congratulations to our other finalists and a big thank you to everyone who took the time to send in their beautiful entries!
AND THE WINNER IS... YASHNA!
What a journey it's been. We're beyond thrilled to announce that Yashna has taken the top spot in our Big Walk Anthem search for the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk.
Her original song captured the spirit of the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk and we can't wait for you to sing along as you take on the Big Walk in May.
A huge congratulations go out to our other four talented finalists, Jasmine, Ethan, Lethu and Taban. We also want to thank every single person who entered this competition.
We were blown away by the creativity and passion that poured into each and every entry.
Yashna, get ready for the ride of a lifetime. You'll be performing your anthem LIVE at the 2025 Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk, and we can't wait to see you shine.
Thanks for joining us on this incredible journey. We're honoured to have had the chance to discover and showcase the amazing talent that our province has to offer.
If you missed it live, here are some snippets of this iconic event:
Save the date for the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk
The 2025 Suncoast East Coast Radio is set for 18 May and we could not be more excited. Stay tuned for more details.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
Show's Stories
-
Hop on! Uber launches motorbike service in Joburg
Ready, set, ride! Uber Moto is now live in Johannesburg, offering a fast...Stacey & J Sbu 34 minutes ago
-
Tell me you're South African without telling me - flies!
Why are there so many flies? We expect them but there are just too many ...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago