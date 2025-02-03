Big Walk Anthem Search: Yashna crowned the winner

Congratulations to our other finalists and a big thank you to everyone who took the time to send in their beautiful entries!

AND THE WINNER IS... YASHNA! What a journey it's been. We're beyond thrilled to announce that Yashna has taken the top spot in our Big Walk Anthem search for the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk.

Her original song captured the spirit of the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk and we can't wait for you to sing along as you take on the Big Walk in May. A huge congratulations go out to our other four talented finalists, Jasmine, Ethan, Lethu and Taban. We also want to thank every single person who entered this competition. We were blown away by the creativity and passion that poured into each and every entry.

Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk Anthem search finalists and winner with Stacey and J Sbu and Adam from Suncoast / ECR Images



Yashna, get ready for the ride of a lifetime. You'll be performing your anthem LIVE at the 2025 Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk, and we can't wait to see you shine. Thanks for joining us on this incredible journey. We're honoured to have had the chance to discover and showcase the amazing talent that our province has to offer. If you missed it live, here are some snippets of this iconic event:

Save the date for the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk The 2025 Suncoast East Coast Radio is set for 18 May and we could not be more excited. Stay tuned for more details.

