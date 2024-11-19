British woman's holiday tattoo turns into a nightmare

Turkey has become the go-to place for affordable cosmetic and medical procedures, but things can go wrong if you don't do your research.

Kirsty Griffiths didn't fly to Turkey to get a boob job or her teeth done, but she did decide to get a tattoo while on holiday in the country for £130 (R3,000).

According to the Daily Mail, the mom-of-five chose a beautiful flower design that she got inked on her right ankle. However, less than two days later, Kirsty contracted a severe bacterial skin infection called cellulitis.

It can spread to other parts of your body, and in Kristy's case, it ended up in her stomach and gallbladder.

"Two different surgeons came to visit me and one said if this doesn't clear up, I might have to have my foot amputated. I was crying and screaming every night in pain. It was morphine drip after morphine drip and I could still feel the pain through the painkillers," she told the Daily Mail.

The 34-year-old spent several days in the hospital and is now left with a tattoo that looks "scabbed, crusted and black". Kirsty regrets not checking the tattoo artist's credentials and warns others to do their due diligence.

"I feel stupid because usually when I go to Turkey, I always go to the people I know to get tattoos, and it was always fine. I didn't do my research or background checks on this person as I thought they were safe," she said.

Kirsty says the experience has put her off tattoos.