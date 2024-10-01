 Woman files for divorce after being married to herself for a year
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

Some online resources say that Brazilian influencer Suellen Carey decided to get a divorce because she got bored. 

A Brazilian woman wearing bridal wear
A Brazilian woman wearing bridal wear/Instagram Screenshot/@richkidsworld.in

Self-love has become an extensive practice in society these days. People are finding new and personalised ways of practising it. 

Sometimes, it takes the form of a self-care routine, such as beauty treatments, meditation, exercise, journaling, practising gratitude, or learning a new skill. 

That's all good, but one woman took it a step further when she decided that marrying herself was the most significant act of self-love. Suellen Carey, a Brazilian social media influencer who lives in London, created a frenzy online when she married herself a year ago. 

"According to reports, Carey’s decision to end her solo marriage came despite her efforts to make it work, including attending couples therapy sessions by herself." (VanguardNGR)

Suellen sought out therapy as a means of working on her marriage with herself but realised that ending her marriage to herself was the best move. She admitted that even though marrying herself was an enriching experience, it took a toll on her. 

She shared that she is ready to explore different opportunities in the relationship department and is interested in exploring a more traditional relationship. 

Look at a video snippet from a late-night show in the US that she shared on her Instagram page. 

Image Courtesy of Instagram

