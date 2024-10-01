Woman files for divorce after being married to herself for a year
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Some online resources say that Brazilian influencer Suellen Carey decided to get a divorce because she got bored.
Some online resources say that Brazilian influencer Suellen Carey decided to get a divorce because she got bored.
Self-love has become an extensive practice in society these days. People are finding new and personalised ways of practising it.
Sometimes, it takes the form of a self-care routine, such as beauty treatments, meditation, exercise, journaling, practising gratitude, or learning a new skill.
That's all good, but one woman took it a step further when she decided that marrying herself was the most significant act of self-love. Suellen Carey, a Brazilian social media influencer who lives in London, created a frenzy online when she married herself a year ago.
"According to reports, Carey’s decision to end her solo marriage came despite her efforts to make it work, including attending couples therapy sessions by herself." (VanguardNGR)
Suellen sought out therapy as a means of working on her marriage with herself but realised that ending her marriage to herself was the best move. She admitted that even though marrying herself was an enriching experience, it took a toll on her.
She shared that she is ready to explore different opportunities in the relationship department and is interested in exploring a more traditional relationship.
I realised my sologamous marriage was a healing process, but personal growth can lead us in different directions. I’ve decided it’s time to move on and open my heart to new possibilities, including finding a partner.
- Suellen Carey
Look at a video snippet from a late-night show in the US that she shared on her Instagram page.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Kevin Hart tries to steal the show at Usher concert
Usher: "I said 'No'!"Carol Ofori 39 minutes ago
-
Woman files for divorce after being married to herself for a year
Some online resources say that Brazilian influencer Suellen Carey decide...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago