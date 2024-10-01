Woman files for divorce after being married to herself for a year

Self-love has become an extensive practice in society these days. People are finding new and personalised ways of practising it.

Sometimes, it takes the form of a self-care routine, such as beauty treatments, meditation, exercise, journaling, practising gratitude, or learning a new skill.

That's all good, but one woman took it a step further when she decided that marrying herself was the most significant act of self-love. Suellen Carey, a Brazilian social media influencer who lives in London, created a frenzy online when she married herself a year ago.