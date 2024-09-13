Here's why you shouldn't make your bed immediately after waking up

A simple and productive task like making your bed immediately after waking up could affect your health.

From an early age, we're taught to make our beds first thing in the morning. Robin Sharma's book, 'The 5 AM Club: Own Your Morning, Elevate Your Life', highlights how the task can make you feel more productive and help set a positive tone for the rest of the day.

Mental health experts also say it can help reduce stress, boost your mood, and motivate you to tick off the next item on your to-do list.

However, many people - perhaps due to their busy lifestyles - prefer to make their bed a few hours later or when they return home from work. Some might call them lazy, but if Dr Myro Figura is to be believed, people who leave it for later are pretty smart.

According to the medical school educator, who is based in Los Angeles, you should put off making your bed in the morning for at least an hour.

"Whether you have a partner or not, you are never sleeping alone," he said in a video shared on Instagram.