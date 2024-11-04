 Why Russia has fined Google $20 billion trillion trillion
Here's why Russia has fined Google $20 billion trillion trillion

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

Russia is giving Google nine months to pay up, or the tech company risks facing further fines.

Apple iPhone 5S with YouTube logo on the screen
File photo/ iStock

Social media users are reacting to news that Russia has fined Google more money than there is in the world. 

Officials in the country are demanding the tech giant fork out a whopping $20-decillion, or, to put it more into perspective, $20 billion trillion trillion. 

That's $20,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000!

What did Google do to warrant such a hefty fine? According to several international reports, the company was fined for blocking pro-Russian channels on video-sharing platform YouTube

The International Monetary Fund puts the world's total gross domestic product at $110-trillion, which means the fine far surpasses the world's wealth. The heavy fine given to Google is considered a 'symbolic' amount. 

“I can’t even pronounce this number, but it is more likely imbued with symbolism. Google should not restrict the actions of our broadcasters, but it does. This should be a reason for Google’s management to pay attention to this and correct the situation,” The Guardian quoted a Kremlin spokesperson. 

According to CNN, Russian news agency TASS reported last week that a court had previously ordered Google to unblock several YouTube channels, some of which have been terminated since 2022. 

Another report states that Google has been given nine months to reinstate the channels or face more charges. The company's fine could also increase. 

Social media users had a lot to say about the eye-watering fine. "That’s an astonishing amount! It highlights the ongoing tensions between governments and tech companies," one X user wrote. 

"67 more zeros, and they would be fining @Google 2.5 googol (10^100)," another X user commented. 

A third person said: "Did someone’s cat walk on the keyboard [and sit] on the 0 key?"

Russia Google YouTube Fine
