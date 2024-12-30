What is the best smartphone of 2024?

With so many smartphones dropping this year, we were spoilt for choice. So, here's a list of some of the best smartphones that came out in 2024, courtesy of MKBHD's 2024 Smartphone Awards.

The year is finally at its end and with everyone reminiscing on the year’s highs and lows, our favourite tech guru, MKBHD, hosted his 10th Annual Smartphone Awards. Aside from the top three smartphone companies we all know and love - Apple, Samsung, and Huawei - there are a vast number of other smartphone options that entered the market in 2024. From the meteoric rise of Oppo and Vivo, to the evolution of the Google Pixel and Nothing Phone; 2024 has shown that the smartphone industry is always evolving and is showing no sign of slowing down. So, Marques Brownlee, the most influential tech reviewer in the world; recently hosted his 2024 Smartphone Awards. With more than 20 newly released phones in 2024, these 10 categories perfectly summed up the year in phones; from the best big phones and best camera phones to the best value-for-money phones. Whether you’re looking to see if you own the best phone of the year, or you’re interested in upgrading next year; this list is for you.

Best Big Phone Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was recognised for its excellent use of space, its amazing screen with great anti-reflective coating, excellent cameras, large battery, and the inclusion of a stylus.

Best Small Phone Apple iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 was praised for its compact 6.1-inch display, excellent performance, camera, battery life, and overall design, including the matte rails and the variety of new colours.

Best Camera Apple iPhone 16 Pro

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro was lauded for its excellent camera hardware and software. As much as many other phones have great cameras, the iPhone 16 Pro remains superior in photography and videography. It's easy to shoot with and includes new manual controls and a wider range of formats to shoot in.

Best Value Nothing Phone 2A

The Nothing Phone 2A hasn’t yet made its mark on smartphone users in South Africa, but it delivers incredible value with a bright 120Hz screen, 5000mAh battery with 45W charging, serviceable camera, and the unique Glyph interface, all for $350 (about R7,000).

Best Battery RedMagic 10 Pro

The RedMagic 10 Pro is specifically built as a gaming phone, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, an enormous 7050mAh battery, and an active spinning fan that keeps it super cool while gaming and charging. It also charges super fast with a peak of 100W charging, going from 0% to 100% in 30 minutes, making it a two-day battery phone.

Best Design Huawei Mate XT

The Huawei Mate XT made its mark for its innovative tri-fold design which offers a slim profile, extensive battery, and a robust hinge despite a lot of durability concerns. With many people getting bored of the same old phone designs every year, the Huawei Mate XT reignited the love of smartphone design with its innovative aesthetic design.

Best Foldable Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold was appreciated for its hardware and software integration, improved dimensions, better hinges, and its superior usability compared to the first iteration, which wasn’t all that great.

Most Improved Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold had the biggest glow up of any other smartphone released in 2024 in all aspects, from better cameras and thinner hinges to improved software and better folding capability. Its predecessor, the Pixel Fold One, had thick bezels and couldn’t even fold flat.

Bust of the Year Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra was criticised for not living up to its predecessors which were known for being compact flagship phones. With every phone getting bigger, it’s always refreshing to have the option of a small compact device. Now, the Asus Zenfone 11 is just another generic big phone, and the competition is tough in that category.

MVP: Phone of the Year Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra shines as the Most Valuable Phone of 2024. This smartphone excelled in every possible aspect; from having an incredible screen quality, a superior chipset, great battery life, brilliant cameras, amazing software, and a fantastic overall user experience, making it the best all-rounder for the year.

For more in-depth information on the 2024 Smartphones of the year, check out MKBHD's Smartphone Awards below:

In a year filled with groundbreaking innovation, fierce competition, and surprising entries, 2024 has truly shown that the smartphone industry is thriving. From the sleek design of the Huawei Mate XT to the unmatched versatility of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, there’s a phone for everyone - whether you prioritise design, performance, or affordability. As we move into 2025, it’s exciting to think about what new technologies and advancements will shape the future of smartphones. Will foldable phones become mainstream? Will budget phones continue to deliver premium experiences? Will a new contender rise to challenge the dominance of Apple, Samsung, and Huawei? We can only wait and see what 2025 has in store for us.

