What’s next for athletics champion, Bayanda Walaza?

South Africa’s star sprinter and the world’s fastest teenager, Bayanda Walaza, completed his 2024 matric year with a Bachelor's admission and shared exciting details about his plans.

In case you’ve forgotten Bayanda’s insane achievement, he made history at Stade de France during the 2024 Paris Olympics, alongside Akani Simbine, Bradley Nkoana and Shaun Maswanganyi.



Bayanda decided to forgo his 2024 matric preliminary examinations to compete in the Paris Olympics – a sacrifice that paid off immensely. As part of team South Africa, he helped secure a silver medal in the 4x100m relay, setting an African record with an incredible time of 37.75 seconds.

After the Paris Olympics, Bayanda made history once again by winning gold at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Lima, Peru. He stormed across the finish line in just 10.19 seconds, narrowly beating Thailand's Puripol Boonson, who clocked a time of 10.22 seconds.

He is literally the fastest teenager on the planet.



Now, with his matric certificate in hand, Bayanda has his eyes set on furthering his studies while training to become one of the best athletes in South Africa.