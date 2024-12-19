Vrrrphaa: Driver locked up for clocking 209km/h

A motorist driving a Volkswagen Golf 8R was arrested by members of the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety on Tuesday for clocking 209km/h in a 120km/h zone.

Mr Speed Racer was stopped by authorities on the N1 freeway near Mokopane in Limpopo. The driver was immediately detained and is scheduled to appear in the Mokopane Magistrate's Court soon.

Although, ke Dezemba so chances are he will only be attended to after the festive rush. Imagine spending Christmas behind bars because you lack self-discipline behind the wheel? Embarrassing...

The spokesperson for the Limpopo department of transport and community safety, Tidimalo Chuene said “This incident brings the total number of motorists arrested for excessive speeding in the province to six since December 1, 2024”.

Chuene further cautioned motorists against speeding, “A message to all residents, visitors, and holidaymakers is that speeding will not be tolerated on our roads. The severe consequences of speeding far outweigh any perceived benefits”.