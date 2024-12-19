Vrrrphaa: Driver locked up for clocking 209km/h
A motorist driving a Volkswagen Golf 8R was arrested by members of the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety on Tuesday for clocking 209km/h in a 120km/h zone.
Mr Speed Racer was stopped by authorities on the N1 freeway near Mokopane in Limpopo. The driver was immediately detained and is scheduled to appear in the Mokopane Magistrate's Court soon.
Although, ke Dezemba so chances are he will only be attended to after the festive rush. Imagine spending Christmas behind bars because you lack self-discipline behind the wheel? Embarrassing...
The spokesperson for the Limpopo department of transport and community safety, Tidimalo Chuene said “This incident brings the total number of motorists arrested for excessive speeding in the province to six since December 1, 2024”.
Chuene further cautioned motorists against speeding, “A message to all residents, visitors, and holidaymakers is that speeding will not be tolerated on our roads. The severe consequences of speeding far outweigh any perceived benefits”.
IOL recently published an article announcing the implementation of the Department of Transport’s 2024 Festive Season Road Safety Campaign. Transport Minsiter, Barbara Cleecy, cited a total of 11,883 road fatalities took place in 2023, of which 1,285 occurred over the festive season.
“These statistics are sobering. The number of road crashes and the impact on our people and our country is a tragic story of death and destruction, year in and year out,” Creecy said.
As much as we’re all in a rush to get to our destinations as quickly as possible, it’s not worth risking your life and the lives of others. It’s the end of the year, which is a time to relax and celebrate. It’s not the end of time.
If you are trying to get somewhere as quick as possible, the best thing to do is planning your route ahead of time and leave earlier.
As a way to help you plan ahead and avoid the increasing road fatalities, the DOT identified 20 national routes where most of these fatal accidents occur.
If you’re traveling this festive season, avoid using these routes or be extremely cautious:
KwaZulu-Natal: N2 Pongola and N2 Umkomaas
Gauteng: R21 Kempton Park
Western Cape: N2 Khayelitsha
Eastern Cape: R61 Mzamba, N2 Libode, N2 Idutywa, R61 Umthatha, N2 Mount Ayliff, R61 Libode and N2 Umthatha
Limpopo: R71 Mankweng, R37 Mecklenburg and the N1 Naboomspruit
Mpumalanga: R573 KwaMhlanga, N4 Vosman and N4 Nelspruit
North West: N12 Potchefstroom and N12 Klerksdorp
Stay safe this holiday season by abiding to the rules of the road, avoiding driving under the influence, and making sure your vehicle is worthy to be on the roads.
“Behind every statistic is a story – a life lost, a family left grieving, or often there is a person dealing with life-changing injuries.” ~ Transport Minister Barbara Cleecy
Main Image courtesy of iStock
