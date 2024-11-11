Study reveals Gen Z employees are afraid to poop at work

It's something we all have to do at some point in our day, but pooping in the office toilet is still seen as a major no-no.

A study has shown that 1 in 12 employees have never used the office restroom to attend to a bowel movement, while 1 in 5 refuse to poop at all.

According to the QS Supplies study, Gen Z, in particular, appears to have the most workplace bathroom anxiety. It states that 11% of Gen Z staff members have never pooped at work, with 36% saying they are too scared to do so.

Women are also more likely to wait until they get home to make a number two. "Almost half of women (48%) are scared to poop at work, compared to 19% of men," according to the study.

More than half of respondents said they delay using the work toilet to answer nature's call because they lack privacy and are embarrassed by the smell.