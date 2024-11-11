Study reveals Gen Z employees are afraid to poop at work
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Do you hold it in until you get home or answer nature's call without shame when it comes to using the office restroom to poop?
It's something we all have to do at some point in our day, but pooping in the office toilet is still seen as a major no-no.
A study has shown that 1 in 12 employees have never used the office restroom to attend to a bowel movement, while 1 in 5 refuse to poop at all.
According to the QS Supplies study, Gen Z, in particular, appears to have the most workplace bathroom anxiety. It states that 11% of Gen Z staff members have never pooped at work, with 36% saying they are too scared to do so.
Women are also more likely to wait until they get home to make a number two. "Almost half of women (48%) are scared to poop at work, compared to 19% of men," according to the study.
More than half of respondents said they delay using the work toilet to answer nature's call because they lack privacy and are embarrassed by the smell.
Others cited noise concerns (47%), fear of co-workers' judgement (34%), and worries about cleanliness (31%). About 17% say they are just "poop shy".
The UK-based company's study also noted the negative impact associated with delaying pooping at work.
Many people said they experienced stomach pain or discomfort, while others reported an increase in stress and anxiety. Constipation, distraction from work duties, and digestive problems were also concerns.
It is clear that when it comes to relieving oneself at work, many people would prefer to "hold it in" for as long as possible instead of letting it rip immediately.
But should people really feel embarrassed about pooping in the office toilet? Have your say in the poll above.
