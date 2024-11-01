The young girl who couldn't poop for over a year

A chiropractor shared a story of a young girl who was constipated for over a year.

A chiropractor shared a story of a young girl who was constipated for over a year.

People are taking different paths in life, especially regarding their health. It is no longer correct to assume that only the elderly get ill or suffer from medical conditions. Younger and younger people are facing health issues, and it's not for a lack of trying from their parents' side, who seem to be doing anything and everything to get them the help they need. A chiropractor from California, USA, Dr Rahim Salehmohamed, shared a very unique case that he encountered with a patient. The patient was a young girl who had been constipated for over a year.

The mother of the young girl shared that she has trouble pooping and, even with the help of laxatives, still suffers to free her bowels. The young girl explained that she hadn't pooped properly for over a year. Dr Salehmohamed was surprised by her situation but helped her with treatment, and after a week, the young girl had shared major improvement. "This little girl was constipated for over one year. Her intestines were getting enlarged because of her inability to eliminate. Her mother took her to the doctor for help, and the only solution was to give her laxatives and suppositories. Her mother brought her to Dr Rahim to see if her digestion issue could be connected to her nervous system and possibly have spinal misalignments. Dr. Rahim found a tailbone injury in her sacrum and began adjusting her. After 4 visits of getting specific gonstead chiropractic care her bowel movements returned to normal, her bloating reduced and she was even able to eat pizza again!" (Instagram)

Read more: Woman shares how they turn human waste into compost

Watch how she is treated by the doctor below - courtesy of TikTok:

Image Courtesy of iStock