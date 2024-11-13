African Story Magic is back! | Start listening to season 2

In episode one of the brand-new season of African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe, we journey to a rural KwaZulu-Natal village where young Themba dreams of becoming a great hunter, like others in the village. But his true gift lies in creating beautiful portraits and paintings.

While the villagers admire his artistic talent, they laugh at his dream of hunting, leaving him feeling bad about himself.

However, inspired one evening by a stunning sunset, Themba embarks on a journey of self-acceptance that transforms not only himself but the entire village.

Listen to this episode to hear how a young boy’s unique talent finds a way to shine.

Listen to Sunset Colours below in either English or isiZulu. Make sure you listen right to the end for the bonus content from Dr Mhlophe, who explains why she loves this story so much.