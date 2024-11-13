African Story Magic is back! | Start listening to season 2

African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe is back!
Updated | By East Coast Radio Podcasts
We’re live with episode one of a brand new season of the award-winning African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe! Listen here.
In episode one of the brand-new season of African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe, we journey to a rural KwaZulu-Natal village where young Themba dreams of becoming a great hunter, like others in the village. But his true gift lies in creating beautiful portraits and paintings.
While the villagers admire his artistic talent, they laugh at his dream of hunting, leaving him feeling bad about himself.
However, inspired one evening by a stunning sunset, Themba embarks on a journey of self-acceptance that transforms not only himself but the entire village.
Listen to this episode to hear how a young boy’s unique talent finds a way to shine.
Listen to Sunset Colours below in either English or isiZulu. Make sure you listen right to the end for the bonus content from Dr Mhlophe, who explains why she loves this story so much.
Lalela isiqephu esisha sesiZulu ngenhla:
Season two of African Story Magic is proudly brought to you by McDonalds Happy Meal Readers.
Season one of African Story Magic has won the following awards:
- Podcast of the Year at the 2024 DStv Content Creator Awards
- Bronze at the 2024 Bookmark Awards
- Silver at the 2024 New Generation Awards
- Honorable Mention for Excellence in Podcasting at the 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards
- Best in Fiction at the 2023 APVA Awards
• Follow the show or listen via the ECR website under Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or Apple Podcasts!
More about Dr Gcina Mhlophe:
Dr Gcina Mhlophe is a renowned author, storyteller and founding director of Gcinamasiko Arts & Heritage Trust. Her works have been translated into multiple languages, including Braille, and her theatre plays have been directed in the USA, UK, and Greenland.
She has been awarded honorary doctorates from seven universities globally and has received numerous accolades, such as the SAMA, OBBIE, and Joseph Jefferson Awards, as well as the SAFTA Lifetime Achievement award.
Her birthday on 24th October is recognised as National Storytelling Day in South Africa since 2019, inaugurated at her adopted performance space, The Storytelling Tree, in Durban (RSA).
Find more stories from African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe in the channel below:
