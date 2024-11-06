SARS introduces important change to eFiling

This added layer of security aims to safeguard taxpayer information and curb fraudulent activities, especially amid rising cyber threats targeting online tax profiles.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has taken a significant step to enhance taxpayer security by implementing biometric verification on its eFiling platform.

For non-provisional taxpayers, the 2024 tax season closed on 21 October. However, provisional taxpayers still have until 20 January 2025 to file their returns.

To use eFiling for this, SARS now requires all new registrants with a South African ID to complete biometric verification. This includes accessing eFiling through the SARS website, MobiApp, or in person at a SARS self-service kiosk.

Why has SARS moved to using a biometric system?

The SARS eFiling biometric system builds on a successful rollout of similar technology by the South African Social Security Agency, which used biometrics to combat fraudulent Social Relief of Distress (SRD) claims.



By adopting biometrics, SARS strengthens defences against online fraud and profile hijacking, threats that have become alarmingly common. Scammers often access taxpayer accounts without authorisation, altering banking information to reroute refunds into their own accounts, reports BusinessTech.

How does the biometric verification process work?

The SARS biometric verification process is straightforward but secure. To verify identity, users must capture a digital photo that meets specific requirements: a clear background, no headgear or glasses, and proper facial alignment and distance from the camera.

This can be done on any internet-enabled device with a camera, such as a laptop or smartphone. SARS offers assistance at self-service kiosks for those without access to these devices.

Existing users can still rely on traditional eFiling methods, but new registrations and some updates will require biometric authentication.

SARS reminds taxpayers that login credentials will never be requested. By introducing biometric verification, SARS aims to provide a safer, more secure eFiling experience that protects taxpayer information against unauthorised access and fraud.