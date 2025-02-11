R20m unclaimed Powerball jackpot awaits. Could it be yours?

Somewhere in South Africa, a life has changed forever. They just don’t know it yet. On Friday night, one lucky citizen unknowingly secured a R19,927,387 PowerBall jackpot win.

The humble R15 Quick Pick was purchased via the Capitec banking app and now holds the power to rewrite someone’s future. Although there’s just one problem: The winner hasn’t come forward.

The National Lottery Ithuba confirmed the incredible win on Monday, but the multi-millionaire remains in the dark. Maybe they lost their phone or their ticket could be buried in the endless scroll of banking transactions. One thing’s for sure though - time is ticking.

Since the beginning of the year, Ithuba has paid out nearly half a billion rand in winnings to over 13 million players.

The largest jackpot so far is a jaw-dropping R102 million PowerBall prize on January 24, 2025, which was claimed swiftly. That winner quit his job and plans to start a business and give back to charity.

This latest winner, however, remains a mystery.