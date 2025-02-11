R20m unclaimed Powerball jackpot awaits. Could it be yours?
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
A R15 Quick Pick has turned into R20 million for one lucky Powerball player. Yet, they still haven’t claimed their prize. Could it be you?
Somewhere in South Africa, a life has changed forever. They just don’t know it yet. On Friday night, one lucky citizen unknowingly secured a R19,927,387 PowerBall jackpot win.
The humble R15 Quick Pick was purchased via the Capitec banking app and now holds the power to rewrite someone’s future. Although there’s just one problem: The winner hasn’t come forward.
The National Lottery Ithuba confirmed the incredible win on Monday, but the multi-millionaire remains in the dark. Maybe they lost their phone or their ticket could be buried in the endless scroll of banking transactions. One thing’s for sure though - time is ticking.
Since the beginning of the year, Ithuba has paid out nearly half a billion rand in winnings to over 13 million players.
The largest jackpot so far is a jaw-dropping R102 million PowerBall prize on January 24, 2025, which was claimed swiftly. That winner quit his job and plans to start a business and give back to charity.
This latest winner, however, remains a mystery.
Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba, urged players to check their tickets immediately:
“We are thrilled to have yet another big PowerBall winner, but they need to come forward to claim their prize! If you bought a ticket via Capitec, now is the time to check your banking app - you could be our newest multi-millionaire!”
Winners who purchase tickets through banking apps receive an automatic notification from their bank. To collect the prize, they must visit their nearest National Lottery Operator’s office. Once a valid claim is made, the winnings will be paid out within 72 hours.
So, take a moment. Think back. Did you buy a Quick Pick ticket last week? The fortune of a lifetime could be waiting for you.
