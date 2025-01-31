R100m Powerball winner quits his job
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
A Powerball jackpot winner wasted no time quitting his job, after he won R100 million.
Imagine sitting at your desk, ploughing through another workday, oblivious to the fact that you’re already a millionaire. That was the reality for a South African man who spent an entire weekend as the latest Powerball jackpot winner, without even realising it.
The mystery man, who recently scooped a jaw-dropping R100 million, only discovered his life-changing fortune while at work.
And his reaction? Immediate resignation. No notice period, no farewell speech – nothing.
According to X user @Kgadiyabatlhalo, who shared the viral story, the winner worked at an IT company and used his FNB banking app to buy his ticket.
A guy who works with my little sister won 100 million powerball.He only found out yesterday while at work.— Kgadi🧚♂️ (@Kgadiyabatlhalo) January 28, 2025
He immediately packed his things and that was it.😂🙌🏻
It turns out the winning jackpot had rolled over 16 consecutive times before landing in his lap on Friday, January 24. Yet, for nearly three days, he unknowingly carried on as a regular employee, punching in and out of work like the rest of us.
Most of us have probably spent quite a bit of time daydreaming about what we’d do if we won the lottery. For some, it's fantasising about booking a first-class ticket to paradise, while for others it's buying their dream home.
Then there are those who, like our Powerball winner, relish the thought of quitting their job in the most dramatic way possible.
Thankfully,
his anonymity remains intact, which means he can enjoy his newfound
wealth in peace. But, while he might not say anything – there will
always be signs.
Winning the lottery isn’t just about money. It’s also about freedom. The ability to walk away from a job, escape financial stress, and rewrite the future is a privilege very few of us will ever experience.
For this lucky South African, that moment arrived on an ordinary workday, proving that sometimes, life’s biggest changes come when we least expect them.
