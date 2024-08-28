Principal left blind in one eye after pupil "knocked it out of the socket"

A shocking case of school violence is making headlines around the world.

Candra Rogers, an assistant principal at a school in Texas, was left blind in one eye after a middle school (grade 7-10) learner hit her in the head with a wooden clothing hanger.

The educator spoke about the incident for the first time during a press conference on Tuesday. "The hanger hit me in my right eye and knocked it out of the socket,” she said.

According to CBS News Texas, Candra was injured on August 15 after a behavioural teacher at Collins Intermediate School called for assistance. The pupil had already assaulted another child when she arrived at the classroom.

"I entered where the student was still irate and found the room ransacked with overturned furniture. I knew I had to be as calm as possible. And I spoke lowly and slowly so as not to enrage him any further."

Candra says the boy then picked up a chair and threw it at her. She was able to block the chair mid-air. Another female assistant principal tried to intervene but got a chair thrown at her, which Candra blocked before it hit her.

It was at this point that the boy threw a wooden hanger at her.

"I couldn't stop it fast enough... I grabbed my face while blood was pouring out of my head and stumbled out of the classroom door," Candra told reporters.

She was airlifted to the hospital, where she underwent surgery. Doctors reinserted her eye but told her the injury had blinded her.

"[They] currently believe that my damage is permanent."