WATCH: Bheki Cele is living his best life
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Ex-Police Minister and Fedora ambassador, Bheki Cele, was
seen living his best life with his young wife, dressed in all white.
It’s almost been a year since former Police Minister Bheki Cele traded the safety of government life for that of an ordinary citizen.
Despite experiencing the nightmare of death threats and a break-in at his late last year, Bheki hasn’t let that stop him. In fact, he and his wife, Thembeka, continue to enjoy life out in the public eye.
An Instagram video shared by Thembeka shows Bheki cutting loose on the dance floor at a New Year’s Eve all-white party.
In the video, captioned “Mood for 2025 ✨ Happy New Year,” the couple are seen soaking in the last moments of 2024. Bheki gazes lovingly at his young bride while she captures the sweet moment.
No lie, we’re all for love and happiness – but it’s a bit weird seeing the once-feared minister letting his guard down.
Who knew Bheki Cele could smile and bust a move? The video is both cute and cringey – with her being cute and him super cringey.
Check it out:
ALSO READ: Killer bees save the beer
Despite all the hate Bheki once faced from citizens, it’s good to see that he's not letting it kill his vibe.
Transitioning from a life constantly surrounded by security to one where he’s his own protector must be challenging.
Yet, it's clear that this shift hasn't shaken the man in the hat one bit!
