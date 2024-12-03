Meghan Trainor reveals she can’t smile anymore

Meghan Trainor shared that she can no longer smile after undergoing multiple cosmetic procedures.

It’s been a while since we heard the name, but Meghan Trainor is still very much alive and happy - even though she might not look it. The 'All About That Bass' singer recently shared that she can no longer smile as a result of her many Botox treatments. In a recent episode of her Workin' on It with Meghan Trainor and Ryan Trainor podcast titled, 'Workin’ on Upgrades', the singer shared her struggle to crack a smile after going a bit overboard with the Botox. “I got too much Botox, and I need help. I messed up. I've had Botox, like, a handful of times, just my forehead.” Aside from the Botox, Meghan revealed to have also gotten lip filler, and the combination has made it impossible for her to smile.

In the episode, Meghan shared how she was persuaded to get her lips filled because they were a bit too small, and the procedure promised her much fuller lips. "Someone convinced me with my little lips that if you did a lip flip, you put filler right above your upper lip, that you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip,” she says. “And I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living, it was not true.” Sadly though, Meghan didn’t notice this until Ryan Trainor made her aware that she can’t smile anymore; and he was right! Since being made aware of this, she can’t unsee it and stated that it hurts to smile or even try to smile. Even though she was aware of this, she continued getting more cosmetic procedures because the compliments she received fuelled her to keep going. “I was like, ‘This is young.’ People gave me compliments saying, ‘You look rested,’” she said. “So I was like, ‘I'm going to do it again.’ I just got back from tour.” Now, a normal person would take this as a lesson and stay far away from cosmetic surgery, but not Meghan. While she says she’s done with altering her face, she wants to get breast augmentation surgery. “I’m getting a boob job because my mommy boobies were full of milk and now, they’re empty and then they’re full of milk and now they’re empty,” Meghan said on the podcast. “They got big, they got small, they got big, they got small. I’ve lost some weight, and I have, like, saggy sacks as boobs.”

At this point, beauty standards have left the planet and it’s gotten to a point where women as beautiful as Meghan will stop at nothing to escape “growing”. However, we seem to forget that all the wrinkles, stretch marks, and saggy sacks are part of human growth and these “imperfections” are proof that you’re alive and living. Sadly though, modern day beauty standards have dictated that growing is unattractive and should be avoided at all costs, even if it means losing your smile. Check out the full 'Workin' on It" podcast episode below on YouTube:

