Meet Humphrey: The story behind Umhlanga's bronze statue

Humphrey was a Russian breed who was adopted by Alwyn from Durban SPCA.

East Coast Breakfast’s Darren Maule, Carmen Reddy, and Sky Tshabalala had the opportunity to speak with Alwyn Immerman about his bestie Humphrey.

Alwyn said when he went, Humphrey made no effort to be adopted as he was injured.

He was very submissive, Alwyn explained: “For the first two months, he just laid under the table at home.”

In 2011, a fundraising journey began for the SPCA. In 10 years, R1-million was raised and it is now approaching R2-million.

Alwyn shared a story about a person who approached him after reading Humphrey's story in the paper. He asked if he could make a donation, and Alwyn pointed him to a see-through bottle.

“That bottle is not big enough; write your banking details down," the man said.

According to Alwyn, the man transferred R10,000. He then used the money to purchase R10,000 worth of blankets, providing warmth for about 50 cages across KZN. This is just one of many amazing stories involving Humphrey.

Humphrey's story is an inspirational one filled with triumph as he started from a homeless pup to an ambassador who raised millions of rands.