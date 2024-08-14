Dude, that thing's huge! Man smacks cookie-stealing bear

Most people's reactions to seeing a humongous brown bear are to either freeze in their tracks or run for their lives.

However, a man enjoying a picnic on the beach decided to take on the carnivorous mammal.

According to the New York Post, 18-year-old Derek 'Almost a Slayer of Bears' Sears was relaxing on Pope Beach in South Lake Tahoe, California, when the bear casually strolled up to their picnic spot.

Unlike Baloo, the human-loving bear from 'The Jungle Book', it was not looking to make friends. It was simply sniffing around for something to eat.

In a video captured by Derek, the bear can be seen getting its paws into a cooler box filled with drinks and helping itself to some cookies.

"Dude, that thing's huge!" he says in one part of the clip. Derek tries to scare off the bear by throwing a picnic chair at the fluffy, cuddly-looking but dangerous animal.

Unsurprisingly, the flimsy picnic chair did little to frighten the bear.