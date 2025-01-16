Drake accepts defeat over Kendrick Lamar’s diss track

Drake has withdrawn his legal petition against Spotify and Universal Music Group (UMG) after accusing them of inflating numbers for Kendrick Lamar’s diss track 'Not Like Us'.

In a filing on Tuesday, January 14, Drake’s company, Frozen Moments, officially ended its demand for pre-action disclosure of documents from both companies. Spotify, which had opposed the move, did not object to the withdrawal, while UMG reserved its position.

This all started in November 2024, when Drake accused UMG of using bots and payola to artificially boost the success of 'Not Like Us', a song that criticises him for cultural appropriation and more.

Drake claimed UMG slashed licensing rates on Spotify and manipulated data to make the track seem more popular.

When Drake first accused UMG of inflating numbers for Lamar’s diss track, UMG didn’t hold back.

In a statement shared with Variety, UMG called Drake’s allegations “offensive and untrue”, stating, “We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.”

With Drake now dropping his legal bid, the truth remains: the success of 'Not Like Us' was all thanks to the fans and not foul play.