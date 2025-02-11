Single on Valentine’s Day? Here’s why that’s a win

Single on Valentine’s? Congrats, you just dodged overpriced dinners and cringey romance. Being single this season is a W, and here’s why!

Single on Valentine’s? Congrats, you just dodged overpriced dinners and cringey romance. Being single this season is a W, and here’s why!

Valentine’s Day. It’s the one day of the year when the world collectively loses its mind over overpriced roses, cheesy Instagram captions, and awkward restaurant dates where half the couples are just scrolling on their phones. If you’re single, you might feel like you’re missing out right? Wrong! Being single on Valentine’s Day is actually a win. No forced romance, no pressure to find the “perfect” gift, and best of all - none of that overpriced heart-shaped nonsense. So, before you drown yourself in a tub of ice cream while watching ‘The Notebook’ for the 17th time, let’s flip the script. Here’s why flying solo this Valentine’s is the best thing ever.

1. You save a ton of money Everything gets ridiculously expensive this time of year. Flowers? Triple the price. Chocolate? Suddenly gourmet. A dinner reservation? You’ll end up paying double for a meal you could’ve made at home for a fraction of the cost. Being single means you can take all that cash and spend it on yourself. Spend it on a spa day, a new outfit, or an unnecessary (but totally justified) splurge on something random. Who needs a significant other when retail therapy exists?

2. No cringey, forced romance Let’s be real: Valentine’s Day can be painfully awkward. The pressure to be romantic can turn even the most chilled relationships into a bad rom-com. Do you get a thoughtful gift or something cute and basic? What if they secretly hate it? Is writing a love poem too much? Unless you’re Shakespeare, the answer is yes. As a single person, you get to avoid all of this. No awkward dinner dates. No forced “I love you” texts when you’re pretty sure you’re not at that stage yet. No expectations. Just pure, sweet, stress-free liberty.

3. The real MVP: Self-love Who says Valentine’s is only for couples? V-Day is the perfect excuse to treat yourself like the King or Queen you are. Take yourself out on a solo date. Book a massage. Order your favorite takeout and watch whatever you want without compromise. Who needs rom-coms when there’s true crime documentaries? Psychologists say that self-love isn’t just about feeling good. It actually improves your mental health and makes you better at relationships in the future. So, really, skipping the couple drama now is just a smart emotional investment.

4. No one to share your food with This one is huge. Food is everything, and being single makes sure your food is yours only. No one will be reaching across the table stealing your fries or saying, “Can I have a bite?” You get to order exactly what you want and eat every last bite like the independent legend you are.



5. Valentine’s Day isn’t just about romance Somewhere along the way, we got brainwashed into thinking V-Day is only for couples. However, Valentine’s is about love in all forms - friendship, family, and most importantly, self-love. So, call up your best friends for a fun night in (Galentine’s? Broentine’s?). Plan a family dinner. If you really want to embrace the solo vibe, have a “date” with your pet. At least your pet is more loyal than half the couples out there anyway.

At the end of the day, Valentine’s is just another day. Whether you celebrate it or not, your relationship status doesn’t define your happiness. So, embrace the single life, eat all the chocolate you want, and remember: Being solo on Valentine’s means you win.