Mzansi petrol attendant saves businessman from kidnapping attempt
Updated | By East Coast Radio
A local petrol attendant has been hailed a hero after he helped save a businessman from an attempted kidnapping at a local petrol station.
According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), kidnappings and extortion are an increasing problem in South Africa.
IOL reported that statistics show that about 15,000 kidnappings were reported to the police in the 2022/23 period.
The latest incident to send South Africans into a frenzy saw an attempted kidnapping of a businessman at a filling station in Corlett Drive, near Melrose Arch.
Clips of the incident that were shared on social media show the businessman sitting inside his luxury vehicle when a bakkie pulls up in front of him.
Three men then suddenly get out of the vehicle, with one holding an R5 rifle.
One of the men then entered the vehicle's passenger seat while the other went to the victim's driver's seat.
Within moments, the victim was outside of his vehicle, being forced to enter the white bakkie in front of him.
While resisting getting into the getaway car, two petrol attendants noticed the commotion and one of them came to the man’s aid.
The petrol attendant ran to the victim and pushed one of the criminals away before both the petrol attendant and the businessman dashed towards the filling station.
At this moment, the kidnappers abandoned their mission, got in their vehicle, and drove off.
Watch here:
Attempted kidnapping of a businessman earlier this week at a petrol filling station in Corlett Drive, near Melrose Arch, JHB.#CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/CMDPlB9a9B— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 27, 2024
