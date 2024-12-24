'Santa Baby': Kim Kardashian's debut single

Just when you thought this Christmas couldn’t get weirder, Kim Kardashian dropped her cover of Santa Baby and it’s obviously as glamorous as Kim herself. Unfortunately for Mariah Carey, this holiday season belongs to Kim K, a blonde wig, and a Santa-suited Macaulay Culkin.

If you’re an avid follower of The Kardashians, you might remember them recording a holiday album, because apparently reality TV doubles as a recording studio now. Kim teamed up with brother-in-law Travis Barker to give us this unique rendition of the classic. Released under DTA Records and her iconic Kimsaprincess, Inc., this cover takes “holiday spirit” to a whole new level.

Is Kim Kardashian the new queen of Christmas? Definitely not, but does she own a sparkly microphone and a new lane in holiday pop? You bet your elf ears she does.

The song itself is sort of good, but it’s the music video that truly steals the show. Directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis, the video is, well, you be the judge. Picture Kim K crawling across the floor in a blonde wig, purring about Santa while moving through different house scenarios that feel like a mix of 1950s festive and modern horror.

Although, that’s not all. At the very end, there’s an unexpected plot twist. A man in a Santa suit is holding a camcorder. Who is it? None other than Macaulay Culkin, aka Kevin McCallister himself.

Check out the music video below: