Suspected food poisoning lands 70 Gauteng matrics in hospital
Updated | By Bulletin
Over 70 Gauteng matric pupils have been rushed
to hospital with suspected food poisoning.
The provincial health department says the pupils from various West Rand schools fell ill at a study camp at Fochville Secondary School on Thursday.
The department’s Motalatale Modiba said that one pupil was taken to a private facility.
The others are being treated at Carletonville Hospital where they are said to be in stable condition.
"Our health care teams closely monitoring the situation,” said Modiba.
“It is concerning in terms of the rise in this type of incident. This incident follows hot on the heels of the tragic Naledi incident, where five children tragically lost their lives."
