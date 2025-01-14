Virus Hunter says HMPV is nothing to worry about
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Prof Tulio de Oliviera sat down with East Coast Breakfast to discuss HMPV and RSV, and why there’s no need to panic.
Prof Tulio de Oliviera sat down with East Coast Breakfast to discuss HMPV and RSV, and why there’s no need to panic.
Virus hunter, virologist, and bioinformatician, Prof Tulio de Oliviera, joined East Coast Breakfast to discuss the flu-like human metapneumovirus (HMPV), which Beijing recently announced an exponential surge in cases. The renowned professor broke down HMPV and if we should be concerned.
Firstly, HMPV is one of the viruses that causes the common cold (upper respiratory infection). It makes people only mildly sick, but it can make some people very sick.
It isn’t a new virus – HMPV was first discovered in 2001 in the Netherlands and has existed for more than 200 years.
HMPV spreads like other common cold viruses do, through infectious respiratory particles that spread through the air from a sick person to others. This means a person can catch the virus when they are close to a sick person or sharing a closed space with them.
It can also enter the body by touching contaminated surfaces like doorknobs or handles and then touching the eyes, nose or mouth.
Prof Tulio says South Africans shouldn’t be concerned about HMPV for three main reasons.
This virus circulates every year in South Africa without causing a major health crisis, meaning we have population immunity.
South Africa is currently in the aftermath of the flu wave, which hasn’t led to a severe outbreak. We're essentially reaching the end of our annual flu season.
South Africa has some of the best surveillance systems when it comes to keeping track of illnesses. If the virus starts to pick up, we'll know early and take steps to prevent it from spreading.
However, with kids heading back to school, Prof Tulio raised awareness about the first wave of respiratory infections, better known as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
This is another virus which usually occurs in the first week of February and commonly affects young children causing a runny nose, coughing and fever.
It is very likely that many children will be sick in the second or third week of schools opening, and Prof Tulio advised parents to take precautionary measures.
RSV is quite similar to HMPV, meaning symptoms are similar. If you start to notice fever-like symptoms in your child, keep them at home until the symptoms decrease and keep them hydrated. This will help to prevent the virus from spreading to other children at school.
Nevertheless, Prof Tulio assures us that this virus is nothing to worry about and we should treat it like any other flu illness.
ALSO READ: What to do next if you fail matric?
This virus shouldn’t lead to another pandemic like 2020. Yet, Prof Tulio is confident that South Africa would be ready to combat another pandemic if it got to that.
South Africa has some of the best labs in the world, ensuring quality surveillance and health security for our citizens.
Find out more about HMPV here.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Follow us on social media:
https://twitter.com/ecr9495
· TikTok
Show's Stories
-
Planet party in the sky: January's cosmic spectacle
This January, many people will get the chance to see the alignment of fo...Stacey & J Sbu 13 minutes ago
-
Danny Guselli: "Do you prefer a uniform or civvies?"
People from all around South Africa share what they enjoy wearing to wor...Danny Guselli 3 hours ago