Virus Hunter says HMPV is nothing to worry about

Virus hunter, virologist, and bioinformatician, Prof Tulio de Oliviera, joined East Coast Breakfast to discuss the flu-like human metapneumovirus (HMPV), which Beijing recently announced an exponential surge in cases. The renowned professor broke down HMPV and if we should be concerned.

Firstly, HMPV is one of the viruses that causes the common cold (upper respiratory infection). It makes people only mildly sick, but it can make some people very sick.

It isn’t a new virus – HMPV was first discovered in 2001 in the Netherlands and has existed for more than 200 years.

HMPV spreads like other common cold viruses do, through infectious respiratory particles that spread through the air from a sick person to others. This means a person can catch the virus when they are close to a sick person or sharing a closed space with them.

It can also enter the body by touching contaminated surfaces like doorknobs or handles and then touching the eyes, nose or mouth.