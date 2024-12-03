Goo Goo Dolls tour postponed to 2025

Good Life Productions and AMP Events have just announced the postponement of the much-anticipated Goo Goo Dolls South African tour that was set to take place this week from 4 December to 7 December.

The band was set to perform around South Africa this December, with dates set for Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria.

Unfortunately, the band’s lead singer, John Rzeznik, was diagnosed with pneumonia and hospitalised on the evening of December 1st. This forced the band to postpone the tour until such a time when John would be fully recovered.

The tour has been postponed to March 2025, between the 25th and 29th.

Pneumonia is a serious condition, especially for a vocalist. His health and voice are essential to his craft and performing while unwell can have lasting effects on John’s overall well-being. Yes, its sad that such a long-awaited event has to be postponed; but it’s even worse to not experience the full brilliance of the Goo Goo Dolls live.

In a heartfelt message, John Rzeznik expressed his sorrow and gratitude: “We’re heartbroken to postpone our South Africa shows. This country means so much to us, and we were so excited to create more memories with you. Sadly, my doctor has advised rest and recovery. Thank you for your understanding—we’ll make it worth the wait when we return in March 2025!”