Goo Goo Dolls tour postponed to 2025
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
The upcoming Goo Goo Dolls tour in South Africa has been
postponed after John Rzeznik was hospitalized.
The upcoming Goo Goo Dolls tour in South Africa has been postponed after John Rzeznik was hospitalized.
Good Life Productions and AMP Events have just announced the postponement of the much-anticipated Goo Goo Dolls South African tour that was set to take place this week from 4 December to 7 December.
The band was set to perform around South Africa this December, with dates set for Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria.
Unfortunately, the band’s lead singer, John Rzeznik, was diagnosed with pneumonia and hospitalised on the evening of December 1st. This forced the band to postpone the tour until such a time when John would be fully recovered.
The tour has been postponed to March 2025, between the 25th and 29th.
Pneumonia is a serious condition, especially for a vocalist. His health and voice are essential to his craft and performing while unwell can have lasting effects on John’s overall well-being. Yes, its sad that such a long-awaited event has to be postponed; but it’s even worse to not experience the full brilliance of the Goo Goo Dolls live.
In a heartfelt message, John Rzeznik expressed his sorrow and gratitude: “We’re heartbroken to postpone our South Africa shows. This country means so much to us, and we were so excited to create more memories with you. Sadly, my doctor has advised rest and recovery. Thank you for your understanding—we’ll make it worth the wait when we return in March 2025!”
Thankfully, there’s no need to panic about refunds or cancelling your tickets. Your tickets are protected by Webtickets and will work for admission to the new dates.
The new dates are as follows:
- 25 March 2025 - Cape Town @ Kirstenbosch Gardens
- 27 March 2025 - Durban
- 29 March 2025 - Pretoria @ Voortrekker Monument
However, if you can’t make it to the new dates; refunds are available. A full refund of your tickets must be processed before 6 December 2024, 12:00 noon. Bank and Webtickets charges may apply.
Simply login to your Webtickets profile, click on My Order History and click on “REFUND TICKETS” next to your transaction.
For ticketing assistance, contact Webtickets at [email protected] or WhatsApp 072 137 1226
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Image Credit: Goo Goo Dolls / Facebook
Show's Stories
-
Goo Goo Dolls tour postponed to 2025
The upcoming Goo Goo Dolls tour in South Africa has been postponed after...East Coast Breakfast 23 seconds ago
-
Here's how to check the KZN beach status before swimming
Stay informed before embarking on your beach day this December...Carol Ofori an hour ago