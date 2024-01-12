SA TikToker reveals game-changing tips to maximise leave days
Updated | By East Coast Radio
How to master leave days in 2024...
How to master leave days in 2024...
In need of some time off but limited in the days you can take leave? We have the scoop for you.
One South African TikTok sensation has shared the ultimate guide to maximise time off and make the most of travelling.
The woman, whose username is @lifebyashasingh, shares these ingenious hacks to stretch your leave days in 2024. The video has gone viral with the whole of Mzansi taking her word for it.
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According to her video receiving all the hype, this is when you should request leave in 2024:
P.S This only works if you get public holidays and weekends off too...
- Take 2-5 January off for 9 days break
- Take 22-28 March off for 12 days break
- Take 23-26 April off for a 9 day break
- Take 29, 30 April off OR take 2, 3 May for a 5-day long weekend
- Take 23-30 April off for a 12 day break
- Take 18-21 June off for a 9 day break
- Take 5-8 August off for a 9 day break
- Take 23 September off for a 4 day break
- Take 23-27 September off for a 9 day break
- Take 17-30 December off for a 19 day break (only 7 days of leave!)
We hope you use some of these tips to have an adventure-filled and relaxing 2024. Take advantage of these leave hacks, time off will serve you well.
Stay tuned for more, we will bring you the latest at East Coast Radio.
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