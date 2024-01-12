SA TikToker reveals game-changing tips to maximise leave days

In need of some time off but limited in the days you can take leave? We have the scoop for you.

One South African TikTok sensation has shared the ultimate guide to maximise time off and make the most of travelling.

The woman, whose username is @lifebyashasingh, shares these ingenious hacks to stretch your leave days in 2024. The video has gone viral with the whole of Mzansi taking her word for it.

Read More: Ke Dezemba Boss: Super expensive things that are totally worth buying

According to her video receiving all the hype, this is when you should request leave in 2024:

P.S This only works if you get public holidays and weekends off too...