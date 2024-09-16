Excusez-moi? Donald Trump says he "hates" Taylor Swift

Donald Trump has been accused of throwing a temper tantrum after sharing a shocking post about Taylor Swift.

The 2024 presidential hopeful, currently running for a second term in office, took to his TRUTH Social platform to express disdain for the music superstar.

"I hate Taylor Swift," he wrote. The 78-year-old wrote the message in all caps to drive home the point.

Trump shared the shocking post - at least for a former president - a few days after the 'Fortnight' singer endorsed his opponent Kamala Harris.

"Recently, I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site," she wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram last week.

"It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election."

Trump did not take too kindly to the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker's public endorsement.